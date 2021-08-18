Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Micron Technology stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,096. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

