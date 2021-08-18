Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 602.0% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.