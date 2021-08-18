Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,551 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $55,565,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 282,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,002,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $13,315,414.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,466,321 shares of company stock worth $174,265,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

