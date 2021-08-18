IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 263.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Polaris by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Polaris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

