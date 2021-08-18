IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $135.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

