IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,124 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 446.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at $213,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at $309,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J stock opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.