IFP Advisors Inc Buys 450 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Post were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Post by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Post by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Post by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Post by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $116.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.10. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

