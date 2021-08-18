IFP Advisors Inc Has $147,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $435.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.62. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

