IFP Advisors Inc Has $164,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

Shares of MNST opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.36. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

