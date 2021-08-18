IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after acquiring an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,967,000 after acquiring an additional 187,776 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

NYSE VMC opened at $185.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

