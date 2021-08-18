IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $821,835.95 and $59,152.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.55 or 0.00854595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00048065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00104472 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

