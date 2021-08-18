II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.78.

II-VI stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. II-VI has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.19%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,817,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,244,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 242.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth $174,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

