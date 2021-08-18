imbrex (REX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83,075.89

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, imbrex has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $83,075.89 and approximately $5.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.90 or 0.00857636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00048375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00103813 BTC.

REX is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

