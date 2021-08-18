ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.26 Million

Analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report $19.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $22.30 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $69.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $74.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.83 million, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $116.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. 1,267,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $14,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

