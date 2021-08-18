Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director Atul Pande Acquires 5,000 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director Atul Pande purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IMVT opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 185.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

