Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMMP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Immutep in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Immutep alerts:

NASDAQ:IMMP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,881. The company has a market capitalization of $274.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90. Immutep has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.