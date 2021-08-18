Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.40.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO opened at C$32.71 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.