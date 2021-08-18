Indexed Finance Market Capitalization Hits $3.07 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $289,519.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00007980 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00132108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00151411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.19 or 1.00014346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.21 or 0.00893695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.22 or 0.06790725 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

