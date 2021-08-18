INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 18,152 shares.The stock last traded at $68.15 and had previously closed at $68.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INDT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.91 million, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $116,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.