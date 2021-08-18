Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of IPHA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. 777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $271.08 million and a PE ratio of -11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.