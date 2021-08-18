Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 77.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJAN opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $32.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.