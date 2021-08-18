Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Raymond Huggenberger Sells 6,594 Shares

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Raymond Huggenberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $460,810.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47.

INGN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.82. 177,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Inogen by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Inogen by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

