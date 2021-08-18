Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $960,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CTO opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $323.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTO shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

