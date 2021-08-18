Insider Buying: Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Insider Buys 61 Shares of Stock

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) insider David Hardie purchased 61 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,130 ($14.76) per share, with a total value of £689.30 ($900.57).

David Hardie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Hardie purchased 88 shares of Murray International Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($15.47) per share, with a total value of £1,041.92 ($1,361.28).

MYI opened at GBX 1,132 ($14.79) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,167.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98. Murray International Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 904 ($11.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

About Murray International Trust

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

