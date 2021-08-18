Insider Buying: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Buys 48,167 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. 327,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,034. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

