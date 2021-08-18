Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Sells 1,053 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,053 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $24,850.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Germaine Cota sold 2,432 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $59,851.52.

On Friday, July 16th, Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $83,246.95.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Germaine Cota sold 1,857 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $47,390.64.

EGHT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. 413,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,363. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.