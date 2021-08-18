Insider Selling: Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO Sells 7,739 Shares of Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO M.P. Eric Chan sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $13,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 million, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 6,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,600,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 2,733.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,580,888 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Castlight Health by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,421,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,665 shares during the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSLT shares. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

