Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CFO Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPNG traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.37. 13,741,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,688. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. cut their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.