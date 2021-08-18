Insider Selling: Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Morris Fischtein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.27, for a total transaction of C$152,714.00.

Morris Fischtein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Morris Fischtein sold 5,000 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.32, for a total transaction of C$76,614.00.

Shares of TSE FC traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.23. 13,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,276. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of C$11.41 and a 12-month high of C$15.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

