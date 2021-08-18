Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,200 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $45,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PKBK stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. 12,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,657. The company has a market cap of $242.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.00. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
