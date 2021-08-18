Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,200 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $45,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PKBK stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. 12,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,657. The company has a market cap of $242.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.00. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,654 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 75,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 51,550 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

