Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells 36,053 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.

SEMR stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $26.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $952,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

