Insider Selling: Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Sells 1,260 Shares of Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:WAT opened at $406.12 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $411.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 30.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

