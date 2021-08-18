Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Insider Michelle Tredenick Buys 4,548 Shares

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) insider Michelle Tredenick bought 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.22 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of A$23,722.37 ($16,944.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. Insurance Australia Group’s payout ratio is -146.07%.

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

