Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Declares Dividend of $0.75

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7459 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.
OTCMKTS:IAUGY opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Insurance Australia Group has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
