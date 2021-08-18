Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$189.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$189.14.
Several research firms recently commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
