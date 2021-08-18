Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$189.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$189.14.

Several research firms recently commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

TSE IFC traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$174.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,292. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$131.94 and a 52-week high of C$176.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$169.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The stock has a market cap of C$30.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.