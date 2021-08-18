Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.35. Integra Resources shares last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 40,480 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITR. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$185.33 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.