Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Intel by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Intel by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $213.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

