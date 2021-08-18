Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Announces Dividend of $0.38

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3838 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IPPLF opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

IPPLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

