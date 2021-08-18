Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Short Interest Update

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,588,800 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 1,115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.3838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.42%.

IPPLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

