Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Short Interest Update

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,588,800 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 1,115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.25.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.3838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.42%.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.
