Interactive Financial Advisors Trims Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Interactive Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $31.47.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.