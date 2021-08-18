Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 462,390 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Interface were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $779.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

