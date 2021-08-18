Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.92.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $535.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.92. Intuit has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $542.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.