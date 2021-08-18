Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

