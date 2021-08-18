Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $151.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.06. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.