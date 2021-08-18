Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 230,100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.