Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 7.20% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 239,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 616.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

