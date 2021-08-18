Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.15 and last traded at $27.18. 611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

