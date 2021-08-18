Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.1% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $365.25. 907,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,940,195. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $369.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

