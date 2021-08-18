Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 6.8% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $362.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,015,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,909,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

