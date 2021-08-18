Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

TAN stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.07. 18,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.71. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

